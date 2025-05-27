Harlequins sign Townsend from Exeter

Harlequins have signed scrum-half Stu Townsend from Exeter Chiefs.

Townsend, 29, has been with Exeter for almost a decade, making more than 120 appearances for the club, where he won two Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup.

“I’m really excited to be joining Harlequins and starting this next chapter in my career,” he said.

“After so many great years at Exeter, the time felt right for a new challenge — somewhere I can push myself, grow as a player, and contribute to something fresh.

“Harlequins is a club steeped in history – the ambition from within and the environment being built really stood out to me.

“I can’t wait to get started, meet the lads, and get stuck into pre-season.”

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re delighted to bring Stu on board.

“He’s a proven performer at the highest level and someone who understands what it takes to win. His experience, especially in pressure moments, will be invaluable to our squad.

“Beyond his technical ability and sharp game management, he’s a competitor — tough, smart, and committed.

“He’ll bring leadership to our group, and we’re excited to see the impact he’ll have both on and off the field this season.”