Harlequins sign Scotland hooker Turner

Harlequins have signed Scotland hooker George Turner.

The 32-year-old, who has played for Scotland 45 times, was with Glasgow Warriors between 2017 and 2024 and more recently played for Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

“I’m really looking forward to this next step in my career,” Turner said.

“After some fantastic years in Scotland and a new experience in Japan, the opportunity to join this club came at the perfect time.

“It’s an exciting challenge and one I’m ready for. I’m eager to get stuck into pre-season, meet the squad and contribute to what this team is building.

“The ambition here is clear, and I’m proud to be joining Harlequins.”