Harlequins sign Italy fly-half Allan

Harlequins have signed Italy international fly-half Tommy Allan.

Capped 61 times by the Azzuri, Allan will join Harlequins this summer from Pro14 side Benetton Treviso, where he has spent the past five seasons. He previously had a spell at Wasps.

Allan said: “I’m filled with excitement signing for Harlequins. It’s a prestigious team with lots of history.

“The club’s style of rugby is similar to how I like to play. It’s an exciting team with an attacking mindset, which mirrors the way I like to go about my rugby.”

Quins general manager Billy Millard said: “Tommy allows us great depth at fly-half, and as a proven international he brings fantastic pedigree to what is a talented backs unit at the club.”







