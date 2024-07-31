Harlequins sign Halfpenny and Jones



Harlequins have signed former Wales internationals Leigh Halfpenny and Wyn Jones for the 2024-25 Premiership season.

Full-back Halfpenny, 35, was without a club, having completed the Super Rugby Pacific season with Crusaders in New Zealand.

“I’m excited to join Quins and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with such an iconic club,” Halfpenny said.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “His experience speaks for itself and he will bring plenty of leadership, expertise and high standards to our squad.

“He’s an incredible athlete, highly skilful and adaptive across multiple positions. We’re confident he’ll make a strong impact at Quins this season.”

Loose-head prop Jones, 32, arrives from Scarlets, having won 48 Test caps for Wales.

Jones said: “I’m delighted to join Quins and can’t wait to test myself in the Premiership, and work alongside an exciting group of players. I’ve heard great things about the club and the supporters.”







