Harlequins sign Green on short-term contract

Harlequins have signed scrum-half Max Green on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old left Bath at the end of last season, having spent six years at the Recreation Ground, making 33 appearances.

He spent time on loan at Championship club Jersey Reds in 2020-21 and Bristol the following year.

Green has been training with Harlequins during pre-season.

“He has impressed. He’s an experienced scrum-half who will add good depth to our squad,” said Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard.







