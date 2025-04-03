Harlequins sign former England prop Williams

Harlequins have signed former England prop Harry Williams from Pau for the 2025-26 season.

The tighthead, 33, returns to the Premiership after two years in France, where he played for Montpellier before joining Pau.

Williams has played 19 times for England and won two Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup during eight seasons with Exeter Chiefs.

“I’m excited to be returning to the Premiership and joining Harlequins – it’s a great club with a huge fanbase,” Williams said.







