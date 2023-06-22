Harlequins sign Exiles duo Joseph and Cunningham-South

Harlequins have signed England centre Will Joseph along with Chandler Cunningham-South.

Both players have joined from London Irish following the Exiles’ recent suspension from the Premiership.

Joseph (pictured on the left above) is currently with England’s World Cup training squad.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m excited to be joining Harlequins and appreciate how quickly they’ve made me feel so welcome.

“It’s obviously been a tough couple of months for everyone involved with London Irish, with an ending that none of us ever expected.

“I just want to thank all the fans, coaches, and staff for their time and help in my career so far and hope to see some of them at The Stoop next season.”

Back-row Cunningham-South, also 20, is an England Under-20 international and joined Irish last year, having grown up in New Zealand.







