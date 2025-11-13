Harlequins sign Dun from Bristol

Harlequins have signed second row James Dun from Bristol Bears.

Dun, 26, made 57 first-team appearances for Bristol and is a former England Under-20 international.

“Joining Harlequins is an exciting step in my career. It’s a club that I’ve always had a lot of respect for, with an exciting brand of rugby that I can’t wait to be part of,” said Dun.

“The club has such a strong sense of identity, a brilliant culture, and a great connection with its fans.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the environment, learning from the people within it and contributing in the best way I can on and off the pitch.”