Harlequins sign Australian prop Johnson-Holmes

Harlequins have completed the signing of Australia international prop Harry Johnson-Holmes ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 29-year-old front-rower moves to The Stoop from Super Rugby Pacific side Western Force, having previously spent seven seasons with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Johnson-Holmes, who can play on both sides of the scrum, earned a Test cap for the Wallabies against South Africa in 2019.

The move reunites him with Harlequins head coach Jason Gilmore, who previously worked with the prop during a four-year stint as an assistant and interim head coach at the Waratahs.

Johnson-Holmes said: “Having worked with Jason before, I have great confidence that Harlequins is the perfect environment for me to continue developing my game.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact he has on a playing group, and I can’t wait to work with him again.”

Gilmore said: “Harry is an experienced operator who brings quality and versatility to our front row.

“His ability to play on both sides of the scrum gives us valuable flexibility and depth, and his Super Rugby pedigree will no doubt add to our group.”