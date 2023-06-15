Harlequins sign Anderson from London Scottish

Harlequins have signed utility-back Cameron Anderson from London Scottish.

Anderson, 23, played on loan for Quins in the Premiership Cup against Sale Sharks and has been signed as part of the club’s partnership with London Scottish, who signed him last year after he had been with Wasps.

He said: “Joining Quins is a huge opportunity for me. I was fortunate to have played with a few of the lads last year at London Scottish, and all I’ve heard are positive words about the club’s culture and ambition.

“The game style is fast-paced and gives players an opportunity to express themselves. I can’t wait to get started.”







