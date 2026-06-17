Harlequins roles confirmed for Long and Turner-Hall

Harlequins have appointed Great Britain rugby league legend Sean Long and former player Jordan Turner-Hall to full-time roles on their first-team coaching staff.

Long returns to a full-time position as skills and transition coach, having previously been on the coaching staff during the 2019-20 season and working as a part-time consultant during the recent campaign.

Turner-Hall, who has spent 24 years at the club as a player and academy coach, has been named defence and transition coach.

The pair will work under head coach Jason Gilmore following a campaign in which the team finished ninth in the Premiership table.

Former St Helens scrum-half Long said: “I’ve enjoyed working alongside Jason and the wider coaching staff, and I think there’s a brilliant environment being built here.

“As skills and transition coach, I want to help the players express themselves and fulfil their potential.”

Former England centre Turner-Hall, who made 181 appearances for the club during his playing career, added: “I’m really excited to be involved in what feels like a new chapter for the club.

“Going into next season, it feels like a bit of rebirth with the youngsters we have coming through.

“We’ve had our challenges with injuries, but that’s created opportunity, and Jason has shown real faith in the younger players across all competitions.”

Harlequins have also confirmed they intend to appoint a new attack coach in the near future.