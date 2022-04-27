Harlequins lock Symons to retire from rugby

Harlequins lock Matt Symons has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Symons, 32, played a key role in helping Quins win the 2021 Premiership title.

He said: “I think there comes a natural time for every rugby player to hang up their boots, and I feel fortunate to be able to make that decision on my own terms.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given through professional rugby.

“Winning the Premiership here with Harlequins last season is my most cherished rugby memory.”







