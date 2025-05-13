Harlequins legend Care to retire from rugby

Danny Care will retire from rugby at the end of the season after almost two decades at Harlequins.

Care, 38, joined the club from Leeds Tykes in 2006 and has made 394 appearances for Quins – making him their all-time leading appearance-maker in the professional era.

He played pivotal roles in the club’s Premiership triumphs in 2012 of 2021 and the Challenge Cup title in 2011.

Care will remain involved with Harlequins in an ambassadorial role.

“So, it’s finally time. Unfortunately, after 19 years of playing for this incredible club, I’m going to be retiring from rugby at the end of the season,” he said.

“I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting a lad from Leeds come down to this club and feel like home from day one.

“To all the fans, thank you for everything you’ve given me and my family. You’ve sung my name louder than it’s ever deserved and I can’t really put into words what representing this club and playing in front of you all has meant to me.”

Harlequins director of Rugby Billy Millard said: “It has been an honour to work with Danny.

“He will go down as one of the greatest to play for Harlequins, and his spirit and approach to the game has luckily been passed down to our group of players.”