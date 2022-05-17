Harlequins hooker Gray to retire

Harlequins hooker Joe Gray is to retire at the end of the season.

Gray, 33, has had two spells with Quins and played in both the club’s Premiership title-winning sides.

“Harlequins is where I have spent 11 years of my career and the club I call home, it feels fitting that I’ll hang up my boots here,” Gray said.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 16 years at a number of top clubs competing for and winning silverware.

“I’ve lifted every domestic trophy, the Challenge and Champions Cups and represented my country; moments that will live with me forever.”







