Harlequins head coach Wilson given Wales role

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson will join Wales’ coaching team for their tour to Japan in July along with Adam Jones.

Wilson has been named as forwards coach, while Quins’ scrum coach Jones will be Wales’ scrum consultant for the tour – a role he has held previously.

Wilson said: “Coaching rugby at the international level is a great honour and opportunity.

“Wales’ summer tour to Japan is a fantastic chance to return to the international game for a short period, learn from others in the environment and ultimately develop myself further as a coach.

“I’m grateful to the Welsh Rugby Union for the opportunity and to Harlequins for allowing me to undertake the short-term role during our off-season.”

Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said: “We’re proud to see Danny and Adam gain recognition at the international level and the opportunity to develop within a national coaching team this summer.

“It’s a reflection of the respect they both have as coaches within the game, and the dedication to their craft as they undertake the roles in what will be their off-season.

“While they are short-term secondments, it’s a fantastic chance for them to grow professionally and bring back new experiences that will ultimately benefit our club.”