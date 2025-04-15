Harlequins fly-half Benson signs new contract

Harlequins fly-half Jamie Benson has signed a contract extension.

The 22-year-old has made 20 first -team appearances to date and impressed in the recent victory over Saracens.

“I’m delighted – I have been at the club since I was 13 years old. It’s my boyhood club and I have been coming to The Stoop from a young age,” said Benson.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “Jamie is a fantastic young man who has demonstrated a great level of development in the opportunities he’s earned in the first team this season.

“We’re delighted Jamie will continue his journey at Harlequins as we work closely with him to fulfil his bright potential.”







