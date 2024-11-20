Harlequins extend youngster Cleaves’ contract

Harlequins have extended young winger Cassius Cleaves’ contract.

The academy graduate, 21, has represented England at Under-20 level and had spells on loan at London Scottish and Worthing. He also made five appearances in the Premiership Rugby Cup last season.

Cleaves said: “I’m very pleased to get it over the line. Harlequins is the place I want to be for the foreseeable – I’m delighted to extend my stay.

“I’ve been in the academy for nearly 10 years now – I’ve grown up here.

“I put my head down in the off-season prior to coming back in – I felt good and explosive. I was unfortunate to pick up an injury, but I’m excited to get back. It’s a long season ahead.”







