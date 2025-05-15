Launchbury among players to sign new Harlequins contract

Joe Launchbury is one of three Harlequins players to have extended their contracts.

Jordan Els and Jack Musk have also agreed new terms at The Stoop.

Former England lock Launchbury, 34, was signed in 2023 and has play 42 times for Quins.

“We’ve got an incredibly determined group of players and staff at the club and so much potential in this group,” Launchbury said.

“I am excited to be a part of that journey, helping the squad in any way I can. I look forward to playing in front of our amazing fans again next season at The Stoop.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson said: “Joe has a wealth of experience at the elite level of the game, which is invaluable in any team environment both on and off the pitch. He’ll continue to serve as great mentor to our younger players.”

Musk stays

Hooker Musk, 25, is a product of the Quins’ academy and has made 40 senior appearances.

Wilson said: “We’re pleased Jack will remain part of the senior squad as we prepare for next season.

“Despite opportunities being limited for him this year, Jack has demonstrated a fantastic work ethic throughout the week and a drive to improve himself and those around him.

“When he’s had his opportunity, he’s performed well and we’re looking forward to seeing how Jack continues to develop in 2025/26.”

Els also re-signs

Loosehead prop Els, 27, moved to Quins from Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The South African has since made 48 appearances.

“I’ve loved my time at Quins so far and I’m excited to be extending my contract into next season,” Els said.

“This is a really ambitious group of players and coaches, and I know that there is a real desire to achieve something special in the years to come.”