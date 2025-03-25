Harlequins chief Millard to leave club

Harlequins’ director of rugby Billy Millard will leave the club this summer.

The 55-year-old Australian joined Quins in 2018 as general manager and in 2021 he led them to their second Premiership title.

He became director of performance in 2021 and took on his current role in 2023.

“This decision is not one that’s been made lightly, but I am in a position to take on a new challenge in my rugby career, whilst spending time on a family project,” he said.

“My time at Harlequins has been nothing short of amazing, and I cannot thank the board, staff, players, and supporters enough for creating so many memories and friendships for my family and myself.

“I will continue to support everyone at the club and drive all areas forward until the end of the season.”

Quins are currently fourth in the Premiership table with six games of the campaign remaining.







