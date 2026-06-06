Harlequins beat Saints but miss out on Champions Cup

Harlequins finished their Prem season with a 38-31 victory against league leaders Northampton Saints at The Stoop – but missed out on a Champions Cup place.

A double from captain Alex Dombrandt (pictured) and tries from Jamie Benson, Cassius Cleaves and Cameron Anderson, plus five conversions from Marcus Smith, secured an attacking bonus point for the hosts in a thrilling contest that was won by Tom Lawday’s late try.

However, the result was not enough to salvage a place in next season’s Champions Cup, after eighth-placed Gloucester convincingly beat Newcastle to secure the final qualification spot.

The narrow miss leaves Quins outside the top eight, meaning they will compete in the secondary European Challenge Cup tournament next season.

The match marked the final game at Quins for long-serving attack coach Nick Evans, who is departing the club after an 18-year association as both a record-breaking player and coach.