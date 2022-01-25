Green signs new contract with Harlequins

Full-back Tyrone Green has signed a new long-term deal with Harlequins following and impressive debut season with the club.

The 23-year-old South African, played a significant role in the squad that won the Premiership title last season and has cemented his spot in the side with five tries this campaign to earn himself a new contract.







“I’m very happy to re-sign with Quins,” Green said.

"I've loved playing here in this jersey and it was fantastic to go all the way and lift the trophy during my first season here.








