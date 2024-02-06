Flannery to leave Harlequins role

Harlequins defence coach Jerry Flannery is leaving the club to take up a coaching role with the South African national team.

Flannery will depart after Quins’ friendly against Munster later this month. He has been at The Stoop since 2020.

Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “We will be sorry to see Jerry go as he is a big character and can be very proud of his achievements at Harlequins. We wish him well as he moves into international rugby and continues to develop his career.”







