Flanker Trenholm signs new Quins contract

Harlequins back-row Will Trenholm has signed a new contract.

The flanker, 22, is a product of the club’s academy and has 14 first-team appearances.

“I absolutely love this club. We have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and our coaching team are excellent,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing season, I’ve learnt so much and I’ve loved being part of some big moments in the Premiership and Champions Cup. I’m excited to re-sign and I can’t wait to progress even further.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Will has worked hard for his opportunity this season and shown great improvement throughout his game. He’s an exciting talent and we’re looking forward to his continued impact in 2024/25.”







