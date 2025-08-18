Ferguson takes Harlequins coaching role

Former Northampton scrum coach Matt Ferguson has joined Harlequins’ coaching staff.

Ferguson spent seven years with Saints, during which time they won the Premiership title and reached the European Champions Cup final.

He will take on the role of lead rugby transition coach at Quins ahead of the new season – which begins with a home match against champions Bath on Friday, 26 September.

Ferguson’s appointment is part of a shake-up of the club’s backroom staff following the departure of former director of rugby Billy Millard earlier this year.

While Ferguson will take a key role working with head coach Danny Wilson, Andrew Sanger has been installed in a newly-created role as general manager and Gerard Mullen comes in as first-team skills coach.

“Following a thorough post-season review, we are excited to confirm a refined and strengthened performance structure for the 2025-26 season,” Quins chief executive officer Laurie Dalrymple said.

“These changes reflect our commitment to sustained success on and off the pitch, and I’m particularly pleased to congratulate Andrew Sanger MBE on his new role as general manager and to welcome Matt Ferguson to the club as lead rugby transition coach.”