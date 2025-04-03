Ex-Scotland international Brown takes Ealing coaching role

Ealing Trailfinders have appointed former Scotland international Fraser Brown as scrum coach.

Brown played 61 times for his country and spent 12 years playing for Glasgow Warriors.

He has since coached Super Series side Watsonians and worked with Warriors’ women’s team as well as a consultant coach for Scotland Women.

He will work with Ealing’s men’s and women’s teams.

“I’m really excited to be joining Ealing Trailfinders,” he said.

“The club has big ambitions and I’m looking forward to helping develop the set-piece across both the men’s and women’s teams.

“The opportunity to work across both teams, to be able to work with and develop the players every day, and to continue to grow my own abilities as a coach is something I’m thoroughly looking forward to.”







