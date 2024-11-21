Evans is latest Quins star to agree new contract

Will Evans is the latest Harlequins player to sign a new contract.

The flanker, 27, has made 96 appearances for Quins and last season was voted the club’s player of the year.

“I’m excited to sign my new deal,” said Evans.

“I feel appreciated at this club. I have a great relationship with the fans and the rest of the squad – I love going into work every day, putting on the shirt and playing at The Stoop.

“On a personal level, last year was the best of my career and I knew I wanted to keep stepping forward with this badge on my chest.

“We have a load of youngsters coming through, who’ll continue to push the club forward and hopefully we can create a lot more memories, and ultimately lift more silverware.”







