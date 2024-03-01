Esterhuizen to leave Quins and return to South Africa

Andre Esterhuizen will leave Harlequins at the end of the season and return to his native South Africa for family reasons.

The Springboks centre, who joined Quins in 2020, has been granted an early release from his contract.

Harlequins director of Rugby Billy Millard said: “Andre has been an integral member of our squad for the past four years and will be hugely missed.

“We’re disappointed to lose a player of his calibre, but we understand and respect his decision and wish him well for his career back in South Africa.”

Esterhuizen said: “I’m very grateful to Harlequins for providing me with the opportunity to return home to South Africa and be closer to my family.

“It’s been a difficult decision but I’m very thankful to the club for working through the process with me.”







