Esterhuizen signs new Harlequins contract

Andre Esterhuizen has signed a new contract with Harlequins.

The South African centre, signed at the tail end of the 2019-20 campaign, helped Quins win the Premiership title last season.

Esterhuizen, 24, has made 20 appearances for the club in total, scoring three tries.

“We have a strong group here with some great people and talented players. I’m very happy to recommit with Quins,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first full season with a Stoop packed with fans.”







