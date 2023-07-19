England star Smith signs new Harlequins contract

England fly-half Marcus Smith has signed a contract extension at Harlequins.

Smith, 24, has played 140 times for the club since making his senior debut during the 2017-18 season.

“I love the club, it’s been my home since the age of 14 and I want to repay the faith shown in me and help Quins win trophies,” he said.

“We have unfinished business, we want to challenge for titles and create more memories for our supporters.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “We’re delighted Marcus has extended his contract.

“He is a key member of our squad who displays outstanding commitment to his training and game development.

“We’re looking forward to the impact Marcus will have in Quins colours next season and beyond.”







