Els signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins loosehead prop Jordan Els has signed a new contract.

The South African arrived from Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 and has made 34 appearances for the club.

“I’ve loved my time at Quins and I’m excited to be extending my contract into next season,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed working with an ambitious group of players and coaches and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together in 2024/25.”

Harlequons director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Jordan adds great depth to our front row and continues to work hard to improve his overall game.

“He is a dynamic prop who has been called upon at crucial times, and we’re confident he’ll be ready to make another step forward in a Quins shirt next season.”







