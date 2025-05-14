Eight Harlequins youngsters sign contracts

Eight Harlequins youngsters have signed new contracts to commit their futures to the club.

Josh Bellamy, Bryn Bradley, Conor Byrne, Ethan Clarke, Seb Driscoll, Frank McMillan, Jake Murray and Connor Slevin have all put pen to paper.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re really pleased to have a large number of our senior academy players committing their futures to the club.

“They have all progressed well over the last season and developed by being in our senior environment.

“Whether with the Quins squad, or on loan, they have all shown the desire and hunger needed to take their games to the next level in the years to come and we’re happy that they will be doing that at Harlequins.”