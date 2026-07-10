Ealing sign Welsh centre Florence

Ealing Trailfinders have continued to add depth to their back-line options with the signing of Welsh centre Tom Florence.

Florence moves to west London after playing for United Rugby Championship side Ospreys since 2022.

The centre has also represented Wales at Under-20 level and scored tries against France and Japan in the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship.

Speaking to the Championship club’s website, Florence said: “I’m really excited to join Ealing Trailfinders and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the club.

“After speaking to the coaches, it already feels like a very professional environment, and I’m looking forward to learning from the coaches and experienced players around me.

“I can’t wait to meet the lads, get started in pre-season, and challenge myself while contributing to the team as much as I can.”