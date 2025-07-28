Ealing sign Oliver from Connacht

Ealing Trailfinders have signed back-row Conor Oliver from Connacht.

The 29-year-old back joined Connacht in 2020 and made 95 appearances for the United Rugby Championship outfit, scoring 10 tries.

Oliver began his professional career at Munster and represented Ireland Under-20s in the 2015 World Championships.

“I’m really excited to be joining Ealing Trailfinders. The record they have in the Championship is outstanding, and I can’t wait to add to that,” he said.

“I’m now looking forward to getting going and for the season to start.”