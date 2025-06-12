Ealing sign centre Parry from Bath

Ealing Trailfinders have signed centre Will Parry from Bath.

The 21-year-old (pictured on the left above) made his Bath debut in 2022 and has previously played in the Championship for Doncaster Knights.

“I’m really excited about joining a club with high aspirations that has experienced great success,” said Parry.

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward said: “Will is a powerful player who’s shown real promise. He’s had good exposure at Doncaster and Bath and we’re excited to help him continue to grow.”