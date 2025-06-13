Ealing sign Campbell from Munster

Ealing Trailfinders have signed Ireland Under-20 international Patrick Campbell from Munster.

The 23-year-old versatile back three player joined Munster’s academy set-up in 2021 and progressed to their senior side in 2023.

“I’m delighted to be joining Ealing Trailfinders and can’t wait to meet all the lads,” he said.

“It’s a hardworking club with a lot of character and it was an easy decision for me to make the move over to London.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going in pre-season and putting the hard yards in.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward said: “Patrick is an agile back three player who has the ability to beat defenders and get the crowd on their feet.

“He is another great option to add to our back three, and I’m looking forward to working with him next season.”