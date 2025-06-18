Ealing sign Buckley on permanent deal

Ealing Trailfinders have signed Irish hooker Scott Buckley on a permanent deal.

Buckley, 25, impressed after joining on loan from Munster in February.

He scored two tries on his home debut, against Nottingham, and Ealing were keen to keep him for next season.

Buckley said: “I’m delighted to have officially signed with Ealing Trailfinders for the coming season.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring in Scott on a permanent basis.

“He came in midway through last season, worked hard, and he fit in right away.

“He’s a great option for us at hooker and I’m excited to see what he can achieve in the 2025-26 campaign.”