Ealing hooker McElroy joins London Irish

London Irish have signed hooker Tadgh McElroy on loan from Ealing Trailfinders for the rest of the season.

McElroy, who has previously been at Bristol Bears and Saracens, has been brought in after Reece Marshall was sidelined.

Marshall had been signed on loan from Northampton because of Irish’s other injury worries.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said: “After Reece’s unfortunate injury last weekend, which will rule him out for a couple of weeks, we are pleased to welcome Tadgh for the rest of the season, to improve competition at hooker.”







