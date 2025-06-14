Ealing confirm signing of Carr

Ealing Trailfinders have confirmed the signing of Jamie Carr.

The 23-year-old back-row initially joined the club in April and was a replacement in the final match of last season, against Hartbury.

“Jamie’s a powerful addition to our pack and he brings a real edge to the breakdown and set-piece,” said Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward.

“We saw a glimpse of what he was capable of in a cameo against Hartpury, and that has myself and the coaching team really excited about what he can do next year.”