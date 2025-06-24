Ealing bring in fly-half Simpson

Ealing Trailfinders have signed fly-half Richie Simpson from Glasgow Warriors.

Simpson, 22, has played for Scotland at a number of age levels and featured in the 2023 Under-20 Six Nations.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Ealing Trailfinders. It’s a club that has experienced a lot of success recently and it’s a place I’ve heard lots of good things about,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to coming down and hopefully contributing to more success in the future.”