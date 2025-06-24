Ealing bring in fly-half Simpson
Ealing Trailfinders have signed fly-half Richie Simpson from Glasgow Warriors.
Simpson, 22, has played for Scotland at a number of age levels and featured in the 2023 Under-20 Six Nations.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Ealing Trailfinders. It’s a club that has experienced a lot of success recently and it’s a place I’ve heard lots of good things about,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to coming down and hopefully contributing to more success in the future.”
Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel