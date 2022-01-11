Dombrandt signs new long-term Harlequins contract

Alex Dombrandt has signed a new long-term contract with Harlequins.

The England number eight has made 87 appearances and racked up more than 200 points since bursting onto the scene, scoring 11 tries for Quins last season.

Dombrandt, 24, said: “I’m very excited to have re-signed. I love the club, I love what we’re trying to do at the moment. I’m really excited for what’s to come in the future.

“This is a club that I’ve supported growing up. I used to come and watch Quins as a kid, so to stay at the club that is close to my heart, I’m very happy to do that.”







