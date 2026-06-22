Dombrandt sidelined by long-term knee injury

Harlequins captain Alex Dombrandt faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for England.

The 29-year-old number eight sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Friday’s 35-19 defeat against a France XV.

He had been named in England’s training squad for the upcoming Nations Championship, but the injury forced him out of the final 36-man selection.

The blow caps a miserable period for Quins, who finished a disappointing ninth in the Premiership table last season despite Dombrandt scoring 10 tries in his 21 appearances.

The Twickenham-based club must now begin their rebuilding job without their skipper for a significant chunk of the 2026-27 campaign.

“Alex will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days, before undergoing surgery and then beginning rehabilitation with the club’s medical team,” Harlequins said in a statement.

“He is expected to be sidelined for a prolonged period of the 2026-27 season.”