Dombrandt named new Harlequins captain

Alex Dombrandt has been confirmed as Harlequins’ new captain.

The number eight has taken over from Stephan Lewies, who has decided to step down after four years in the role.

Dombrandt, 27, has scored 70 tries in his 139 appearances for Quins and has played 17 times for England.

“I’m massively honoured to captain Quins, the club I love, and I can’t wait to lead my teammates this season, playing in front of the best supporters in the league, and striving to achieve our objectives and consistent success,” he said.

Cadan Murley has been installed as vice-captain.

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Stephan has been a fantastic leader for our club for the past four years. He’s highly regarded amongst his teammates and has played a huge part in the success and growth of our men’s programme since his appointment.

“He will always be remembered as a great Harlequins captain and we look forward to his continued contribution as one of the most experienced leaders and players in our squad.

“Alex is a true Harlequin and someone who has the utmost respect throughout our playing squad and coaching programme.

“He’s a natural leader, excellent with his actions on the pitch but also outstanding with his communication and the relationships he has developed with his teammates, coaches and staff.

"I have no doubt Alex will succeed in this role, and we look forward to watching the squad develop under his leadership, working alongside another impressive leader in Cadan Murley."








