Davis to join Australia’s World Cup coaching set-up

London Irish assistant coach Brad Davis will join Australia’s coaching team for the Rugby World Cup.

The Exiles have agreed to the secondment and Davis will return to the club after the tournament, which will take place in France later this year.

“Everyone at the club wishes Brad the best of luck for his time with Australia. It’s an opportunity that he thoroughly deserves,” said director of rugby Declan Kidney.

“International recognition, whether that be at coaching or playing level, is always a proud achievement for the club.

"Brad has had a fantastic impact since his arrival, and we look forward to welcoming him back with a wealth of more experience."








