David signs new Harlequins contract

Nick David is the latest Harlequins player to sign a new contract.

David, 26, is the eighth senior squad member to put pen to paper in recent weeks.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to extend my time at Harlequins – it’s my home,” he said.

“There is a great group of lads and coaches here, and the way we want to play suits my attributes.

“My time here has gone quite quickly – I’ve been here for four seasons now.

“Learning from not just the quality coaches here, but the players we have too, has really accelerated my game and I’m excited to see what the future brings.”







