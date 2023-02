Harlequins full-back Nick David has signed a new contract with the club.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at wing, has made 24 appearances and scored six tries since joining Quins from Worcester last season.

“This is a team that values the kind of rugby that allows me to show the best side of my game,” he said.

“It’s a genuine thrill to be able to play as a part of this squad.”