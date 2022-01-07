Creevy signs new London Irish deal

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy has signed a new contract extension with London Irish.

The 36-year-old former Argentina captain has been in fantastic form for the Exiles this season and is joint top try scorer in the Premiership with nine in 11 appearances.







Creevy joined the club in August 2020 and has become one of the key players in helping Irish consolidate themselves as a top-flight team following promotion three years ago.

“I am delighted to be staying at London Irish because this club has become a second home for me and my family,” said Creevy.

“Since the first day I walked into the training ground, everyone has made me feel a part of the London Irish family.

“The supporters always give me a brilliant reception at matches, and I can’t thank them enough for it.

“The Club is going in the right direction, and I will do my best to help that continue.”







