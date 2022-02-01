Collier signs new long-term Harlequins contract

Will Collier has signed a new long-term contract with Harlequins.

The Hammersmith-born 30-year-old, capped twice by England, is a product of Quins’ academy and recently made his 200th appearance for the club.

“I am incredibly proud to recommit to Quins,” he said.

“It is my boyhood club. I grew up down the road and my dad used to take me to watch them play as a kid. At the end of the day, I am and always will be a huge Quins fan.

“I have been here since 2009 and have experienced all the ups and downs but we are in a great place at the moment.”







