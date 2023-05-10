Chisholm takes full-time coaching role with Harlequins Women

Ross Chisholm has taken a full-time coaching role with Harlequins Women.

The Quins stalwart, 32, will work as attack and transition coach, having retired from playing at the end of the season.

He recently worked with the women’s team on a part-time basis.

Chisholm said: “It’s a very special feeling to remain at the club and take on this exciting new role with Harlequins Women.

“Harlequins Women are doing so much great work for the growth of the sport and I’m excited to help the squad continue to push boundaries and raise the profile of women’s rugby.”







