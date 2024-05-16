Chisholm signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins back-row James Chisholm has signed a new contract.

Chisolm, 28, has been with the club for 11 years and has scored a total of 19 tries in 149 appearances.

“This season has been very enjoyable, we’ve had some special memories, and the energy amongst the squad is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“We’re building something special, and I can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of my career.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Chis is a highly respected member of our squad, he’s a fantastic leader and demonstrates the Quins DNA through his hard work and determination to succeed.

“We love having Chis in our squad, he’s a terrific character but also a very important player who continues to work exceptionally hard to improve his game.”







