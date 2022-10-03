Chief executive Bensted leaves London Irish

London Irish chief executive Mark Bensted has left the club for personal reasons, with his role to be filled by chief financial officer Adrian Alli on an interim basis.

Irish have also appointed former Northampton Saints chief Allan Robson, who joined the board of directors in 2018, as executive chairman.







“We already benefit from a wealth of sporting expertise with Allan and Adrian and I am delighted to see them both taking on their expanded roles within the Club in managing the business going forward,” said club owner Mick Crossan.

Bensted, who has been employed by the club since 2013 and promoted to the role of CEO in December 2020, played a significant role in the Exiles’ return to the capital following a 20-year stint in Reading.

“It’s been a tremendous privilege to have worked for the club, to have seen the club through the transition to Brentford and to have helped to steer it through some of its most difficult times during the pandemic,” Bensted said.

“To see how the playing squad has developed over the last few years has been particularly rewarding and I am sure there are some more exciting times to come.

“However, for personal and private reasons I have now decided I need to step down, and obviously wish the club, the staff, and the team every success for the future.”







